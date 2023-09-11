Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Cabinet, Babul Supriyo shifted from tourism to renewable energy1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:26 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Monday reshuffled the state’s council of ministers and relieved Babul Supriyo from the state’s tourism department and handed him the charge of renewable energy. She will be leaving for a tour of Spain and Dubai on Tuesday, PTI reported citing a senior official.