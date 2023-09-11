West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Monday reshuffled the state’s council of ministers and relieved Babul Supriyo from the state’s tourism department and handed him the charge of renewable energy.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Monday reshuffled the state’s council of ministers and relieved Babul Supriyo from the state’s tourism department and handed him the charge of renewable energy. She will be leaving for a tour of Spain and Dubai on Tuesday, PTI reported citing a senior official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The singer-turned-politician will continue to hold the information technology portfolio besides his new responsibility of renewable energy.

Indranil Sen, another a singer-turned-politician, was given the Independent charge of the state’s tourism department. He also holds the portfolio of the technical education, training, and skill development department, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sen will also continue looking after the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

Forest minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was given additional charge of the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, the official added.

Minister Pradip Mazumdar, who holds the Department of Panchayats and Rural Development, was given charge of the Department of Co-operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arup Roy will be looking after the Department of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture, earlier he was holding the cooperation department.

Mohammed Ghulam Rabbani, who was removed as the minister of the food processing department, will be looking after the environment department.

"I have held meetings with administrative officials to ensure that things go smoothly in my absence. The cabinet reshuffle was approved by the governor last night and we released it today," she told reporters at the state secretariat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CM said that as promised by Trinamool Congress' national secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a campaign prior to the recently-held bypoll in Dhupguri to make it a sub-division, the government has started the process.

"Dhupguri sub-division will be created along with a few anchals (areas) of Banarhat. The decision was taken today and I will ensure its implementation," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}