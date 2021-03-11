OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mamata Banerjee's condition stable, but severe pain in her injured leg: Doctor

The health condition of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is stable but she is having severe pain in her injured left leg and has a low sodium concentration in blood, doctors treating her said on Thursday afternoon.

She will be under strict observation for the time being, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
City streets wear almost a deserted look after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: As single-day Covid cases top 13,000, these cities, districts impose lockdown, fresh curbs. Details here

4 min read . 04:35 PM IST
A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a boy to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Amritsar.

Covid-19: These 6 states account for 86% of fresh cases in India

2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
MPSC aspirants stage protest in Pune

Maharashtra: MPSC exam postponed amid Covid-19 surge, aspirants stage protest

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
Operating profits could moderate by ₹200-250 per tonne next fiscal due to higher cost and lower net realisation.

Cement industry expected to grow 13% by volume in FY22: Crisil Ratings

2 min read . 04:22 PM IST

"The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg," a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said.

"The board of doctors evaluated her condition in the afternoon and have decided to conduct a further radiological investigation to exclude any pathology arising out of the the post-traumatic syndrome," he said.

The doctors will meet again in the evening for another round of review, he added.

"The treatment continues in the same line with correction of hyponatremia. The review board will again meet in the evening," the doctor said.

Hyponatremia is a condition in which the concentration of sodium in the blood is abnormally low.

Banerjee, 66, will not require any surgery for the injuries, the doctor said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Replying to a question on how long the chief minister is needed to remain at the hospital, the doctor told reporters, "Can't give you any date, the treating doctors will decide depending on her health condition."

Till afternoon, Banerjee underwent around eight different types of blood tests, sources at the hospital said.

The doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, they said.

"A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle. Her ECG report was fine. Her fever has subsided," one of the sources said.

The state government constituted a six-member medical team to treat Banerjee, and doctors conducted an X-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment at special cabin number 12.5 at the Woodburn Block of SSKM Hospital, following an alleged attack on her during the election campaign in Nandigram.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout