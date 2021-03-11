Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mamata Banerjee's condition stable, but severe pain in her injured leg: Doctor

Mamata Banerjee's condition stable, but severe pain in her injured leg: Doctor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a Hospital after she got injured at Nandigram. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 04:38 PM IST PTI

  • The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck: Doctor
  • She will be under strict observation for the time being

The health condition of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is stable but she is having severe pain in her injured left leg and has a low sodium concentration in blood, doctors treating her said on Thursday afternoon.

The health condition of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is stable but she is having severe pain in her injured left leg and has a low sodium concentration in blood, doctors treating her said on Thursday afternoon.

She will be under strict observation for the time being, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Very worried about Maharashtra,' says Centre as Covid-19 cases surge

2 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Biden to announce next phase of fight against Covid in his 1st prime-time speech

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Maharashtra: As single-day Covid cases top 13,000, these cities, districts impose lockdown, fresh curbs. Details here

4 min read . 04:35 PM IST

Covid-19: These 6 states account for 86% of fresh cases in India

2 min read . 04:32 PM IST

She will be under strict observation for the time being, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Very worried about Maharashtra,' says Centre as Covid-19 cases surge

2 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Biden to announce next phase of fight against Covid in his 1st prime-time speech

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Maharashtra: As single-day Covid cases top 13,000, these cities, districts impose lockdown, fresh curbs. Details here

4 min read . 04:35 PM IST

Covid-19: These 6 states account for 86% of fresh cases in India

2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg," a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said.

"The board of doctors evaluated her condition in the afternoon and have decided to conduct a further radiological investigation to exclude any pathology arising out of the the post-traumatic syndrome," he said.

The doctors will meet again in the evening for another round of review, he added.

"The treatment continues in the same line with correction of hyponatremia. The review board will again meet in the evening," the doctor said.

Hyponatremia is a condition in which the concentration of sodium in the blood is abnormally low.

Banerjee, 66, will not require any surgery for the injuries, the doctor said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Replying to a question on how long the chief minister is needed to remain at the hospital, the doctor told reporters, "Can't give you any date, the treating doctors will decide depending on her health condition."

Till afternoon, Banerjee underwent around eight different types of blood tests, sources at the hospital said.

The doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, they said.

"A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle. Her ECG report was fine. Her fever has subsided," one of the sources said.

The state government constituted a six-member medical team to treat Banerjee, and doctors conducted an X-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment at special cabin number 12.5 at the Woodburn Block of SSKM Hospital, following an alleged attack on her during the election campaign in Nandigram.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.