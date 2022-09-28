Mamata Banerjee's 'Duare Ration' scheme is legally void, rules Calcutta HC

Mamata Banerjee's 'Duare Ration' scheme is legally void, rules Calcutta HC1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
- The Calcutta High Court says the scheme ‘ultra vires the National Food Security Act, 2013 and therefore a nullity in the eye of law’
In a major setback for the West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court today termed the state government’s ‘Duare Ration Scheme’ as legally void. The division bench of the Calcutta HC called it illegal in the “eye of law" as it coincides with the National Food security Act, 2013.
The much touted scheme was part of the chief minister's election manifesto promising free ration at doorstep to beneficiaries.
The scheme had been implemented soon after government formation in 2021. A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the HC. In June last year, a Calcutta HC single bench has dismissed the PIL, stating there was nothing “illegal" in the scheme.
However, that order was challenged and today Calcutta HC division bench has set aside the single bench order.
The West Bengal cabinet had okayed the grant of an additional commission of ₹75 per quintal of ration items to 21,000 ration dealers following the successful implementation of the Duare Ration scheme.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she wants to build a nation where no one goes hungry, where no woman feels unsafe and where no oppressive forces divide the people.
