Mamata Banerjee's TMC spent 62% more than BJP on Goa polls but drew blank

Eyeing expansion, TMC had launched an election blitzkrieg in Goa with poll strategist Prashant Kishor playing a key role in trying to get the party a toehold in the state. Mamata Banerjee fielded 23 candidates in the Goa assembly election but drew a blank, while its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party put up candidates in 13 seats and managed to win two.