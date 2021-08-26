West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said all teachers in the state have been vaccinated, and her government is prepared to handle possible third wave of the pandemic.

After chairing a meeting with health officials, the chief minister said priority for vaccination was being accorded to parents of children who are 12 years of age and below. “We are trying to prioritise vaccination of parents of children who are 12 years old and below," she said.

Banerjee informed that around 10,000 beds have been readied for handling the third wave. "Also, we have vaccinated 100 per cent of the teachers," the chief minister said while speaking to reporters at the SSKM hospital.

Banerjee's statement comes just a day after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that more than two crore additional doses of Covid vaccines would be distributed among states this month for vaccinating all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Today, chief minister Banerjee said that experienced nurses and those who have put up exceptional performances would be promoted to the post of "practitioner sisters" and they will have responsibilities "quite similar to that of the doctors".

"These nurses can pitch in when there is a dearth of doctors. The health department will come out with an official guideline in the matter," she said.

Banerjee stated that quack doctors in the state’s rural areas will be given adequate training and asked to serve at primary health centres.

She lauded all healthcare professionals for their hard work and dedication amid the pandemic, and said that a 10-acre land will be allotted by her government for doctors and nurses to build a housing complex. The chief minister said she would hold another meeting on the health infrastructure of the state on September 16.

