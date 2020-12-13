Day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) summoned three West Bengal IPS officers to serve in the central deputation , the Mamata Banerjee government has said that 'they can't spare these officials'.

In reply to MHA's letter about the three IPS officers, the TMC govt is learnt to have stated that it would not be able to spare the officers and that they would not be sent to the national capital.

"Union Home Ministry has received a response from the government of West Bengal on three IPS officials who were called for Central deputation. The West Bengal government has said that they can't spare these officials for Central deputation," a government official told news agency ANI.

The MHA on Saturday unilaterally summoned three IPS officers of Bengal, who were responsible for providing security to BJP national president J P Nadda, to serve in central deputation.

The three officers -- Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal), and Praveen Kumar Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) -- were allegedly in charge when the attack on Nadda's convoy took place three days ago.

Govt can call Central services officers on deputation

ANI, in its report, said that the government can call Central services officers on deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses.

According to reports, the state has no role as IAS and IPS officers' cadre controlling authority is the Department of Personnel and Training and MHA, respectively.

The BJP chief's convoy, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was attacked and several leaders of the BJP, including party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles by alleged TMC supporters at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

Attack staged, says Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee implied that the attack was staged.

"Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF....then why are you so scared," Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata.

"They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki," the West Bengal CM said.

The MHA had also summoned the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in Bengal, however, the TMC government didn't send them.

Earlier, the MHA had also sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

