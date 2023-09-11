comScore
Mamata Banerjee seeks release of MNREGA funds, announces Cabinet rejig
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre on Monday, calling for the release of MNREGA funds due to the eastern state. The Trinamool Congress had sought permission to protest against non-release of NREGA dues at three venues in Delhi next month. Banerjee also announced a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, shifting Babul Supriyo from the tourism department to IT and renewable energy.

“Centre should release NREGA funds due to Bengal, they owe it to very poor people…Delhi police is not our enemy, but they will not be able to give us permission to protest at Rajghat as that will be a political call... However, we can still go there to pray, that is always permissible," Banerjee told a press conference here," Banerjee asserted.

The Bengal CM also noted that she was going abroad after five years as “no permission was given for foreign travel earlier". Banerjee will leave tomorrow for a visit to Dubai and Spain to seek investments.

The senior politician also criticised the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, dubbing it a ‘political vendetta’. 

“This is a political vendetta. Abhishek Banerjee is being unnecessarily harassed. Likewise, N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested which is not at all appreciable. There should not be vindictiveness, it might boomerang as well," she added upon being asked about ED summons to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 06:35 PM IST
