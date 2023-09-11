Mamata Banerjee seeks release of MNREGA funds, announces Cabinet rejig1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 06:35 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demands release of MNREGA funds owed to the state, announces cabinet reshuffle.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre on Monday, calling for the release of MNREGA funds due to the eastern state. The Trinamool Congress had sought permission to protest against non-release of NREGA dues at three venues in Delhi next month. Banerjee also announced a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, shifting Babul Supriyo from the tourism department to IT and renewable energy.