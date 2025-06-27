Mamata Banerjee shares 'tea by the sea' with monkey, West Bengal CM's Instagram post goes viral

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, is one of those politicians who is considered a nature lover, and her recent Instagram post sharing 'tea by the sea with a monkey had garnered attention.

In the latest post, Mamata Banerjee took to Instagram to post on feeding a monkey by the sea at Digha beach.

She wrote, “When tea by the sea leads to an unspoken bond.”

Mamata Banerjee has over 431K followers, and she has 335 posts on Instagram. But this particular post have been liked by over 22K users.

Mamata Banerjee performs aarti in Digha: On the occasion on Rath Yatra, West Bengal Chief Minister was also seen performing aarti as the first-ever Rath Yatra at the Lord Jagannath temple in Digha began.

She even performed the sacred ritual of sweeping the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with a golden broom during the first-ever Rath Yatra at the Lord Jagannath temple in Digha.

Amid the chants of 'Joy Jagannath' by thousands of pilgrims, including foreigners, the CM, along with her cabinet colleagues, pulled the ropes of the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra on Friday.

Mamata Banerjee appealed through a public address system that the devotees could touch the ropes of all three chariots from inside the barricades along the 750-metre procession from the main temple to the sibling deities' aunt's place.

She also witnessed a cultural programme of a group of children of ISKCON devotees from abroad, who performed to the tune of music by Madhab's rock band.

Earlier in the day, around 40 ISKCON devotees, mostly from abroad, danced to the beats of 'Hare Ram, Hare Krishna' before the chariots for hours.

Meanwhile, Rath Yatras at nation's various Lord Jagannath temples are took place on Friday.