‘I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi’, CM Mamata Banerjee says high-level committee to investigate Salt Lake incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on social media addressed the incident at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The leader said she is “shocked” by the mismanagement at the event that had Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi make a public appearance in India. She apologised to the sportstar and promised detailed inquiry into the incident.

Mamata Banerjee apologises to Messi In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mamata Banerjee wrote, “I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium.”

Adding, “I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident.”

High-level enquiry committee to investigate incident She added that an enquiry committee will be constituted to investigate the incident, “I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members.”

“The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers,” she added.

BJP raises criticism: ‘Total embarrassment on international stage’ Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised the mismanagement at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium and state CM Mamata Banerjee in a scathing post on X.

“Scenes of chaos and complete mismanagement at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Angry fans were forced to throw bottles and chairs from the stands after being pushed to the brink by sheer mismanagement,” he claimed.

Adding, “Football icon Lionel Messi left the stadium within just 15 minutes. Thousands of fans who gathered with hope couldn’t even catch a glimpse of him. WHILE inept TMC leaders surrounded him!”

Bhandari alleged that the event was poorly planned and caused international embarassment for India. “A global legend, a massive public turnout, and yet zero planning. A total embarrassment on an international stage. Mamata can’t even organise or manage an event,” he stated.