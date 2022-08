The West Bengal Congress lashed out at Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) for ‘purposefully’ excluding Jawaharlal Nehru's photo amongst other notable freedom fighters of India.

WB Congress retweeted the photo of a child who sketched Nehru’s maiden speech as the first prime minister of India. Her father wrote, “My daughter chose to remind some basic history lesson by drawing the moment of first independence day!"

View Full Image TMC's official collage for India's 75 years of independence

The West Bengal Chief Minister was called out by the state Congress unit over a collage of national heroes ahead of 75th Independence Day. The collage excluded the first prime minister of a free India and former Congress president Jawaharlal Nehru from it.

According to reports, all prominent TMC members, including CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, use the image as their display picture.

On the other hand, another user thought it was wrong to include Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Mamata Banerjee as the CM of Bengal really made a blunder here. What is this Patel, a staunch proponent of partition, doing here?" he wrote. “Madam, please immediately remove that guy from this image and re-upload it. It hurts the sentiment of all Bengalis hurt by partition."

History lesson for @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial from a kid ! Because they purposefully ommitted the first prime minister #JawaharlalNehru from their independence day DP to please their political masters ! https://t.co/SjLQzMj7Al — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) August 14, 2022

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for excluding Nehru in a newspaper ad of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

A list of liberation fighters was included in the advertisement, which was published in a newspaper in Karnataka, however Jawaharlal Nehru was left off. In response, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh charged the Karnataka chief minister with "insulting" his father, Nehru supporter S.R. Bommai.

Nehru will survive such pettiness. CM Karnataka desperate to save his job knows what he has done is an insult to his father S.R. Bommai & his father's 1st political guru M.N. Roy both great Nehru admirers, the latter being a friend as well. Pathetic this is. https://t.co/adpkSBVyoU — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 14, 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 14, alleged that the BJP was trying to weaken the TMC in Bengal.

"Have you seen Royal Bengal Tiger? Come and see," the TMC supremo thundered, asking her party workers not to be afraid.

"They want to gag us the way they have done that to some other parties to ensure that no opposition force stands up in the country," Banerjee said.

She stated that not just political persons but officers are also being intimidated through summonses.

"Eight officers have been called to Delhi," she said, adding that her government would stand by them.

