Mamata Banerjee slams ‘attacks’ on Bengali-speaking migrant labourers: ‘Speak Bengali without fear’

In response to attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges people to embrace their language. She also addresses the situation of Bengal tourists stranded in Nepal amid political turmoil, assuring their safe return.

Published10 Sep 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at NSCBI Airport on her way to North Bengal, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2025_000281B)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at NSCBI Airport on her way to North Bengal, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2025_000281B)(PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to people to speak more in Bengali without any fear. The TMC chief was referring to the alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states, Banerjee

"I face insults daily because I want Bengal's development," Banerjee said while speaking at a public distribution programme in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday.

In August, Banerjee accused the Centre of failing to protect Bengali-speaking people from harassment in different parts of the country, citing an incident in which a techie and his son were allegedly denied hotel accommodation in Noida “simply because he spokeBengali.”

Efforts on to bring tourists back from Nepal: Mamata

Banerjee also said efforts are underway to bring back Bengal tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal in the next couple of days.

He also urged them not to panic and said her administration is monitoring the situation.

"I will appeal to the tourists stranded in Nepal not to panic. We will bring them back in a couple of days," Banerjee said

On Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down under the pressure of a fierce student-led uprising that has set Nepal on fire literally and politically.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled. The trigger was the Oli government’s controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage. A day earlier, police firing on protesters had claimed 19 lives, further fuelling anger on the streets.

