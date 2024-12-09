Mamata Banerjee issued a furious rebuttal on Monday after a section of Bangladeshi politicians laid claim to West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. The WB Chief Minister also urged people to stay calm and insisted that her state would always stand by any decision taken by the Centre.

“You will occupy Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don't even think that…"Our foreign secretary is in Bangladesh for talks. Let us not speak more than what is required. Let us wait for the outcome. We are responsible citizens. Our country is united,” she said.