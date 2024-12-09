Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Will we have lollipops?' Mamata Banerjee slams Bangladeshi politicians over 'occupy Bengal, Bihar and Odisha’ claim

‘Will we have lollipops?' Mamata Banerjee slams Bangladeshi politicians over 'occupy Bengal, Bihar and Odisha’ claim

Livemint

Mamata Banerjee responded strongly to claims by Bangladeshi politicians over West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. She urged calm and emphasized her state's commitment to Central decisions.

Mamata Banerjee slams Bangladeshi politicians: ‘Will we have lollipops while you occupy Bengal, Bihar and Odisha?’

Mamata Banerjee issued a furious rebuttal on Monday after a section of Bangladeshi politicians laid claim to West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. The WB Chief Minister also urged people to stay calm and insisted that her state would always stand by any decision taken by the Centre.

“You will occupy Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don't even think that…"Our foreign secretary is in Bangladesh for talks. Let us not speak more than what is required. Let us wait for the outcome. We are responsible citizens. Our country is united," she said.

The remarks came in the wake of assertions made by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party during a recent public meeting. The grouping headed by Khaleda Zia sparked outrage last week after a senior leader reportedly claimed they were preparing to ‘capture’ West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

