West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP on Monday amid furore over the recent Ram Navami clashes. The TMC supremo contended that Central forces had come to the state to ‘instigate riots’ before holding a meeting with BJP leaders and returning.

“Here the Central Forces came, stayed in a five star hotel, instigated riots. They then held a meeting with BJP people and returned. Before their arrival, first of all ask should them that where is the money for 100 days employment?" she asked during an address in Purba Medinipur on Monday.

Violent scenes had marred Ram Navami celebrations in the state last week, with incidents of stone pelting and vandalism. Several vehicles had also been set on fire as two groups clashed in Howrah district. Since then, allegations and counter-allegations continued to fly between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP.

"The entire country is watching that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward. But in West Bengal, the situation today is like old Kashmir and Pakistan. We demand a NIA investigation as police are arresting only Hindus and not Muslims," asserted BJP MP Locket Chatterjee.

“Right now, Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Hindus will be attacked if they come out of their house. The current govt doesn’t have the capacity to manage the law and order of the state and they’re passing the blame onto others," added BJP National VP Dilip Ghosh.

State BJP workers and supporters also led protests in Kolkata and other parts of the state on Monday. Visuals showed the groups seated on the road, waving flags and chanting slogans.

