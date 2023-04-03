Mamata Banerjee slams BJP amid row over Ram Navami clashes, says Central forces ‘stay in five star, instigate riots and…1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:24 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the BJP-led Centre alleging central forces came to the state to instigate riots.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP on Monday amid furore over the recent Ram Navami clashes. The TMC supremo contended that Central forces had come to the state to ‘instigate riots’ before holding a meeting with BJP leaders and returning.
