Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, Modi – ‘you’re against Muslims, but in Saudi Arabia…’ says Bengal CM amid Waqf Law row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of being "against Muslims" but receiving their hospitality in West Asian countries.

Advertisement

"You (BJP) are against Muslims, but in Saudi Arabia, you (PM Modi) meet Muslims... If you go to Dubai, UAE, whose hospitality do you take there... You say one thing in your country and another outside," Banerjee said while addressing the gathering in a meeting with Muslim clerics on April 17.

Also Read | Murshidabad violence: Bengal police constitutes 9 Members SIT to probe unrest

The West Bengal Chief Minister appealed to the INDIA bloc to "stay united and fight together" against the Waqf Amendment Act, whose passage has witnessed strong objections and protests from the Opposition.

"I will appeal to the INDIA bloc: let us stay united and fight together courageously. This is not a personal matter; it will affect everyone. Today, it is happening against you. Tomorrow, it will be against someone else. Now they want to bring UCC," the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

Waqf Law Challenged in SC A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India(CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Viswanathan stopped short of passing the interim order on Wednesday. The top court raised concerns over three provisions in the amended law while suggesting that it may stay these parts of the contentious law.

Read More

These three parts include the concept of ‘Waqf-by-user’, representation of non-Muslims on Waqf boards,and the powers of the Collector to change the status of disputed Waqf land.

The Court is hearing the matter later today. The Court also expressed concern over Waqf Law-related violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during Wednesday's hearing.

At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in violence inSuti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipurareas of Murshidabad during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests late last week, prompting the deployment of central forces and suspension of internet services. Advertisement

More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.e.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, that came into force earlier this month, has been challenged by a batch of petitions.

You are against Muslims, but in Saudi Arabia, you meet Muslims... You say one thing in your country and another outside.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was earlier passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses in both Houses of Parliament.