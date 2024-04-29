Mamata Banerjee slams PM on SSC scam row, says Modi knew BJP would arrange someone to ‘eat up’ 26,000 jobs
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of being aware of the SSC job recruitment scam and questions the BJP's role. On April 22, the Calcutta HC passed an order nullifying 26,000 jobs related to the jobs-for-cash scam.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) job recruitment scam. The Trinamool supremo alleged that PM Modi was already aware about the order that would nullify 26,000 jobs.
