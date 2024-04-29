Active Stocks
Mamata Banerjee slams PM on SSC scam row, says Modi knew BJP would arrange someone to ‘eat up’ 26,000 jobs

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of being aware of the SSC job recruitment scam and questions the BJP's role. On April 22, the Calcutta HC passed an order nullifying 26,000 jobs related to the jobs-for-cash scam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee address a campaign rally ahead of third phase of Lok Sabha Election at Sujapur in South Malda, India, on Sunday, April 28, (HT Photo) (HT Photo)Premium
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee address a campaign rally ahead of third phase of Lok Sabha Election at Sujapur in South Malda, India, on Sunday, April 28, (HT Photo) (HT Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) job recruitment scam. The Trinamool supremo alleged that PM Modi was already aware about the order that would nullify 26,000 jobs.

Also Read: West Bengal SSC ‘scam’: ‘No vote from teachers, govt workers', says Mamata Banerjee after 26,000 jobs get cancelled

"When you see there's nothing left to do, just take away all the jobs. The prime minister came to Malda and dramatically claimed that this happened because of Trinamool. You already knew that your party would have someone arranged beforehand to eat up these people's jobs. Why did BJP take the jobs?" Anandabazar quoted her as saying.

PM Modi earlier commented in Malda that the state had to suffer due to Trinamool Congress’ corrupt rule. On April 20, Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikar had claimed that a "bomb would explode" the next week. On April 22, the Calcutta HC passed the order about the alleged jobs-for-cash scam.

Trinamool has been vocal about the apparent connection between Suvendu’s remark and the High Court judgment, hinting at a conspiracy. Mamata Banerjee also said that the High Court was wrong to cancel all the job appointments at once, without looking into the details of each individual case.

Things took a turn for worse when Amarnath Sakha, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Onda MLA, claimed that more people would lose jobs in Bengal. "By April 30, you'll see 59,000 people will lose their jobs," he claimed.

BJP ‘trying to control the court ’

Leveraging this, the CM Banerjee remarked, "They are even trying to control the court!

Also Read: CBI files chargesheet against 12 in Bengal SSC scam case

“I have no complaints against the court. I have come to speak about the people, about voting. When people do not receive justice, they turn to the courts. What will people do if the BJP closes the doors to justice?" Anandabazar quoted the chief minister as saying. Mamata reiterated her support for the people and families affected by the HC order.

The Calcutta High Court had instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on April 22, to carry out additional investigations into the irregularities related to the 2016 selection process for school posts in West Bengal, known as the SSC scam. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) in 2016 for 24,640 vacant posts and 25,753 appointment letters were issued.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 11:08 AM IST
