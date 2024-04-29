West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) job recruitment scam. The Trinamool supremo alleged that PM Modi was already aware about the order that would nullify 26,000 jobs.

"When you see there's nothing left to do, just take away all the jobs. The prime minister came to Malda and dramatically claimed that this happened because of Trinamool. You already knew that your party would have someone arranged beforehand to eat up these people's jobs. Why did BJP take the jobs?" Anandabazar quoted her as saying.

PM Modi earlier commented in Malda that the state had to suffer due to Trinamool Congress’ corrupt rule. On April 20, Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikar had claimed that a "bomb would explode" the next week. On April 22, the Calcutta HC passed the order about the alleged jobs-for-cash scam.

Trinamool has been vocal about the apparent connection between Suvendu’s remark and the High Court judgment, hinting at a conspiracy. Mamata Banerjee also said that the High Court was wrong to cancel all the job appointments at once, without looking into the details of each individual case.

Things took a turn for worse when Amarnath Sakha, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Onda MLA, claimed that more people would lose jobs in Bengal. "By April 30, you'll see 59,000 people will lose their jobs," he claimed.

BJP ‘trying to control the court ’

Leveraging this, the CM Banerjee remarked, "They are even trying to control the court!

Also Read: CBI files chargesheet against 12 in Bengal SSC scam case

“I have no complaints against the court. I have come to speak about the people, about voting. When people do not receive justice, they turn to the courts. What will people do if the BJP closes the doors to justice?" Anandabazar quoted the chief minister as saying. Mamata reiterated her support for the people and families affected by the HC order.



The Calcutta High Court had instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on April 22, to carry out additional investigations into the irregularities related to the 2016 selection process for school posts in West Bengal, known as the SSC scam. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) in 2016 for 24,640 vacant posts and 25,753 appointment letters were issued.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!