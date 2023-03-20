Mamata Banerjee slams Rahul Gandhi, says there’s an ‘unholy nexus’ of Congress, BJP, CPI(M)4 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:57 AM IST
BJP is trying to make Rahul Gandhi a ‘hero’ to serve its own interests, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to shift attention from current issues by making Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “hero" and stalling Parliament proceedings over his comments in the UK. Speaking to TMC workers over the phone at an internal meeting in the Murshidabad district, Banerjee also claimed that Congress had failed to combat the BJP and that there was a tacit agreement between Congress and the saffron party in West Bengal.
