In Bengal, Choudhury is one of the strongest critics of the Trinamool. Over the past few years, Banerjee has clashed with the Congress, particularly since the Trinamool has been eating into its votes in Bengal and the northeast, where the Congress has failed to win any seats in recent assembly elections. Gandhi had criticised the Trinamool during the election campaign, citing political violence in Bengal and the Saradha scam.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}