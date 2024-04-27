West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while boarding a chopper in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman, on Saturday. She reportedly suffered a minor injury {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A purported video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.

The video shows Banerjee boarding the helicopter. She fell as she moved ahead to take a seat. Security personnel rushed to help her. She, however, continued with her onward travel to Asansol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Banerjee attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the Lok Sabha elections being held in the state in seven phases amid 'scorching heat'.

In March, Banerjee was hospitalised after suffering a major injury. She had sustained injuries including a deep gash on her forehead and a cut on her nose during the incident.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

TMC leader Shashi Panja had later said, "...She [Mamata Banerjee] felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed, nobody pushed her from behind..."

In December 2023, she had visited a state-run hospital in Kolkata to treat her left knee and right shoulder injuries, which she had suffered earlier that year while alighting from a helicopter, news agency PTI had reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banerjee's car had met with an accident in January this year. The accident had happened when her car abruptly stopped to avoid a collision with another vehicle, a senior official had told ANI.

The TMC supremo, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, he said. Due to the head injury, the CM was brought back to Kolkata where she is undergoing treatment.

