Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury as car meets with accident on way to Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury as car meets with accident on way to Kolkata

Livemint

  • Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury as car meets with accident on way on Kolkata: Report

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee during an event on 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Red Road in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday suffered minor head injury after her car met with an accident. Mamata Banerjee was on her way to state's capital Kolkata when the accident occurred and further details are awaited about her injuries.

More to come…

