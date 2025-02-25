Mamata Banerjee targets Yogi govt again; says Mahakumbh happening after 144 years is not true: ’Correct me if...’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that claims about Mahakumbh happening after 144 years is "not true". She said, “If I have a misconception, then you guys can correct me. Mahakumbh is happening after 144 years is not correct."

Mamata Banerjee said the Mahakumbh takes place every 12 years. “Those who are saying Mahakumbh is happening after 144 years, it took place in 2014 as well. As far as I have heard,” she said.

"As per my knowledge, the punya snan [holy dip] system comes every year. Actually, we organise the Gangasagar Mela. That's why I know about the holy dip," Mamata Banerjee said.

“Gangasagar happens every year. However, Mahakumbh happens after every 12 years,” she said.

Raising questions on the Uttar Pradesh government's planning and preparation for Mahakumbh, Mamata Banerjee said, “I never said about pilgrims who took a holy dip in MahaKumbh, I respect them. I'm talking about the system and preparation there.”

"If there is no planning, people will suffer," she said while appealing to the Yogi Adityanath government to give compensation to those who died in the MahaKumbh stampede.

'Mrityu Kumbh' Banerjee had on February 18 asserted that the Mahakumbh had turned into a "Mrityu Kumbh" due to incidents of stampede, claiming that the actual toll was suppressed by authorities.

At least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj last month.

"I will not call it a Maha Kumbh. It has now become a 'Mrityu Kumbh'. It is like a death pit. I respect the Mahakumbh, I respect Ganga Maa. However, there was no planning for the event," Banerjee said during an address in the West Bengal Assembly.

Mahakumbh, the 45-day religious congregation, which began on January 13, will conclude on February 26. Over 60 crore people have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam since it started, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.