Mamata Banerjee to attend Niti Aayog meeting during her 4-day visit to Delhi1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 09:20 AM IST
Banerjee is expected to meet senior opposition leaders as well as the Prime Minister and President during her visit
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is arriving today in Delhi on a 4-day visit, during which she will attend the Niti Aayog meeting on August 7 and is also likely to meet Senior opposition leaders.