West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is arriving today in Delhi on a 4-day visit, during which she will attend the Niti Aayog meeting on August 7 and is also likely to meet Senior opposition leaders.

She is likely to raise issues related to non-payment of GST dues and Federalism at this year's meeting.

The NITI Aayog governing council meets regularly since 2015. This year issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed in a meeting led by PM Modi.

The first thing on her agenda is meeting with TMC MPs who have been right at the center of protests in the ongoing session of Parliament.

Mamata Banerjee is also expected to meet opposition leaders and visit the central hall of Parliament, according to reports. She is also likely to meet the Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, who along with her son is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

She could also meet President Droupadi Murmu and call on PM Modi for a one-on-one discussion on matters related to West Bengal.

According to reports, it is unlikely that Mamata Banerjee will address the media during her visit with her former minister Partha Chatterjee under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Bengal SSC recruitment scam.