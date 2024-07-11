’Nita ji, Mukesh ji requesting…’: Ambani family’s persistent requests win over Mamata Banerjee for Anant-Radhika wedding

Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has confirmed her attendance at the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday, July 12.

Initially, Banerjee had declined the invitation, but the Ambani family's repeated requests persuaded her to change her mind.

“I might not have gone (to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding), but all of the family members from Nita ji to Mukesh ji are requesting me to attend the wedding again and again,” CM Banerjee told newswire PTI.

VIDEO | "I might not have gone (to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding) but all of the family members from Nita ji to Mukesh ji everyone is requesting me to attend the wedding again and again, that is why I am going. I will also meet (NCP president) Sharad (Pawar)… pic.twitter.com/qxaVaWatQ2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2024

Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai During her visit to Mumbai, Banerjee is expected to hold separate meetings with key political leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, and Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

She may also meet with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP). These meetings will likely focus on national political strategies, opposition unity, and the upcoming Budget session in Parliament.

“I am going to Mumbai for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son. Tomorrow, I have an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray. I will also meet Sharad Pawar there. There will be political discussion as we are meeting after (Lok Sabha) elections. Akhilesh Yadav will also reach there, so there is a possibility that I will meet him too,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.

The meeting with Sharad Pawar is scheduled for tomorrow evening at his Silver Oak residence and is expected to focus on national political strategies.

With Maharashtra gearing up for assembly elections later this year and the upcoming budget session in Parliament, discussions may also revolve around the opposition parties' strategy for the session.

According to media reports, Mamata Banerjee wants to consolidate the opposition's voice and discuss strategy ahead of the Budget session in Parliament, which is scheduled for July 22 to August 12.

Also Read | INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against Centre for alleged misuse of govt agencies

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: Political leaders as guests Newswire ANI reported that Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani had personally invited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to the wedding, presenting her with an invitation card at her residence on July 4. However, it is unclear if Congress's top brass will attend the wedding.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare, are set to marry on July 12.

The wedding celebrations will span three days, starting with the Shubh Vivah on July 12, followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and concluding with the Mangal Utsav on July 14.