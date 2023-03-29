Home / News / India /  Mamata Banerjee uses washing machine as prop, takes dig at BJP during protest
Back

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on BJP on Wednesday during her 24-hour protest against Union Government's alleged discriminatory attitude toward her state. On Wednesday, the TMC workers brought a washing machine to the protest stage which was labeled as BJP and the Chief Minister dropped black clothes in the machine, which turned white.

The symbolic act was a protest of TMC as it labeled BJP as a washing machine and alleged that the corrupt leaders are exonerated and spared when they join the BJP, while the Opposition leaders are arrested and jailed.

"BJP has become a washing machine. Give me a list of all thieves and robbers - they are all sitting there (with BJP). I have to listen to their sermons about the constitution?" the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Mamata Banerjee is sitting on a 24-hour protest demanding the release of funds for central schemes such as those for housing and rural employment guarantee.

“No fund allocation has been made in this year’s Union budget for these projects in Bengal. There are no funds for road projects as well. We are yet to receive 1,15,000 crore under several heads. I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi six months ago and requested the Centre’s cooperation. I met (Union home minister) Amit Shah in Kolkata as well," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress is expected to attack BJP on several issues ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the party lost several seats to BJP and will now look towards regaining control of those seats.

Mamata Banerjee even displayed rare support for the Congress on the issue of the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and said that the new India Opposition leaders becomes the prime target of the BJP.

"In PM Modi's New India, opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP. While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," Ms. Banerjee said.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout