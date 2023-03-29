Mamata Banerjee uses washing machine as prop, takes dig at BJP during protest2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:24 PM IST
The symbolic act was a protest of TMC as it labeled BJP as a washing machine and alleged that the corrupt leaders are exonerated and spared when they join the BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on BJP on Wednesday during her 24-hour protest against Union Government's alleged discriminatory attitude toward her state. On Wednesday, the TMC workers brought a washing machine to the protest stage which was labeled as BJP and the Chief Minister dropped black clothes in the machine, which turned white.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×