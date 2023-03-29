West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on BJP on Wednesday during her 24-hour protest against Union Government's alleged discriminatory attitude toward her state. On Wednesday, the TMC workers brought a washing machine to the protest stage which was labeled as BJP and the Chief Minister dropped black clothes in the machine, which turned white.

The symbolic act was a protest of TMC as it labeled BJP as a washing machine and alleged that the corrupt leaders are exonerated and spared when they join the BJP, while the Opposition leaders are arrested and jailed.

"BJP has become a washing machine. Give me a list of all thieves and robbers - they are all sitting there (with BJP). I have to listen to their sermons about the constitution?" the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial calls out @BJP4India’s hypocrisy.



Under BJP’s rule, the opposition is endlessly harassed by Central Agencies. But the minute an opposition leader joins the BJP, they become innocent as a lamb.



That's the magic of BJP WASHING MACHINE! pic.twitter.com/Z4hbvQQ5U0 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 29, 2023

Mamata Banerjee is sitting on a 24-hour protest demanding the release of funds for central schemes such as those for housing and rural employment guarantee.

“No fund allocation has been made in this year’s Union budget for these projects in Bengal. There are no funds for road projects as well. We are yet to receive ₹1,15,000 crore under several heads. I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi six months ago and requested the Centre’s cooperation. I met (Union home minister) Amit Shah in Kolkata as well," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress is expected to attack BJP on several issues ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the party lost several seats to BJP and will now look towards regaining control of those seats.

Mamata Banerjee even displayed rare support for the Congress on the issue of the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and said that the new India Opposition leaders becomes the prime target of the BJP.

"In PM Modi's New India, opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP. While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," Ms. Banerjee said.