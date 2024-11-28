Mamata Banerjee vows support to PM Modi govt on Bangladesh issue as Dhaka HC refuses to ban ISKCON

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement came after the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 02:44 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a meeting with ministers at Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a meeting with ministers at Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday.(Utpal Sarkar )

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on the action taken to deal with the alleged attacks and targeting of Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh. Her statement came after Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested and then denied bail in Bangladesh in a sedition case.

Mamata Banerjee said she spoke with ISKCON in Bengal, but the matter was not within her jurisdiction.

Also Read | Bangladesh to ban ISKCON? Petition filed in high court after Chinmoy Das arrest

Addressing the issue in the legislative Assembly, Mamata Banerjee said, "We do not want any religion to be harmed. I have spoken to ISKCON here. Since this is a matter of another country, the Central government should take relevant action on this. We are with them [Central government] on this issue."

What's the controversy around ISKON?

Banerjee's comments came as the relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON continued to worsen since the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Das was arrested over sedition charges, which led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh. Das was a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and was recently expelled.

Also Read | Bangladesh to ban ISKCON? Petition filed in high court after Chinmoy Das arrest

After the priest's arrest, a petition was filed in the Dhaka High Court, demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh. The petition called ISKON a "radical organisation" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media. The petition sparked another political row in Bangladesh.

However, the high court refused to pass a suo motu order on banning ISKCON's activities in Bangladesh on Thursday. The court was informed that the government authorities have taken necessary measures, The Daily Star said.

Also Read | Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das? Why Bangladesh denied bail to Hindu leader

What did the Indian govt say?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also expressed "deep concern" and called on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote," the MEA statement issued on Tuesday read.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," the MEA statement added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee vows support to PM Modi govt on Bangladesh issue as Dhaka HC refuses to ban ISKCON

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    563.50
    03:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.7 (7.58%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.65
    03:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.1 (-2.68%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.75
    03:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.86%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,441.85
    03:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    43.5 (1.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    238.20
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    8.2 (3.57%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    550.00
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    6.45 (1.19%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,875.35
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    18.95 (0.39%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,461.15
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -2 (-0.06%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,020.35
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -452.45 (-6.99%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,437.25
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-4.53%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    800.55
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -34.75 (-4.16%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,521.70
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -64.75 (-4.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    02:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    297.40
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    21.65 (7.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    564.60
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.8 (7.79%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,600.05
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    210.75 (6.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.