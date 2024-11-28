West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement came after the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on the action taken to deal with the alleged attacks and targeting of Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh. Her statement came after Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested and then denied bail in Bangladesh in a sedition case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamata Banerjee said she spoke with ISKCON in Bengal, but the matter was not within her jurisdiction.

Addressing the issue in the legislative Assembly, Mamata Banerjee said, "We do not want any religion to be harmed. I have spoken to ISKCON here. Since this is a matter of another country, the Central government should take relevant action on this. We are with them [Central government] on this issue." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's the controversy around ISKON? Banerjee's comments came as the relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON continued to worsen since the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Das was arrested over sedition charges, which led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh. Das was a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and was recently expelled.

After the priest's arrest, a petition was filed in the Dhaka High Court, demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh. The petition called ISKON a "radical organisation" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media. The petition sparked another political row in Bangladesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the high court refused to pass a suo motu order on banning ISKCON's activities in Bangladesh on Thursday. The court was informed that the government authorities have taken necessary measures, The Daily Star said.

What did the Indian govt say? The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also expressed "deep concern" and called on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote," the MEA statement issued on Tuesday read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}