Mamata Banerjee vs EC over SIR: Bengal CM calls poll body 'arrogant and dishonest' after meeting CEC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched an attack on Election Commission after meeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Speaking with the press after meeting the EC officials, Mamata Banerjee said she has never seen an Election Commission “as arrogant and dishonest as this one.”

Wearing a black shawl as mark of protest, Mamata Banerjee said, “We are hurt and distressed. I have been in politics for many years. I have served as a four-time minister and a seven-time MP, but I have never seen an Election Commission as arrogant and dishonest as this one. We told them that we respect the institution because no chair is permanent for anyone, but they should not create such a dangerous precedent. Why is only Bengal being targeted?” Also Read | Mamata Banerjee claims 3-4 people die by suicide every day because of EC activity anxiety

Advertisement

“Elections are a festival of democracy. But what have you done? You first excluded thousands of people and did not even give them a chance to defend themselves. In the name of AI, decisions are being taken...Even in cases of serious crimes like murder, if someone does not get a lawyer, the judiciary ensures the right to defence. If a person says, ‘I want to defend myself,’ that right is protected. But here, you removed 58 lakh people at one go without even asking who they were or what had happened,” she said.

Meanwhile, EC officials have said that Mamata Banerjee left the meeting with the CEC on the SIR matter in a huff without listening to the response of the EC top brass on the issues raised by her. “When the CEC started to respond, the TMC leaders interjected on multiple occasions. She was agitated and left the meeting in a huff,” they said. Also Read | ‘AI used to delete 54 lakh names' – Mamata Banerjee's big claim, threatens to gherao EC office in Delhi

Advertisement

The CEC told the TMC leaders that the “rule of law will prevail” and anybody taking the law into their own hands will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the provisions of law and powers vested in the Election Commission (EC), they said, PTI reported.

CEC Kumar informed the TMC leadership that its MLAs have been openly using abusive and threatening language toward the Commission, particularly targeting the Chief Election Commissioner, the news agency mentioned. He also highlighted incidents where TMC workers and MLAs vandalized the offices of electoral registration officers.