West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set her sights on making Mohun Bagan the best football club in the world. Speaking at the Mohun Bagan tent on March 20, Banerjee said, "Mohun Bagan has to be the best in the world. I want to bring the World Cup through you." She expressed her confidence in the club's ability to achieve this goal and challenged them to play against top footballing nations such as Brazil, Poland and Italy.

“Why won’t Mohun Bagan play against Brazil? Why won’t Mohun Bagan play against Poland? Why won’t Mohun Bagan play against Italy? We have to play against them. We have to conquer the world," Banerjee said.

“One cannot ignore Bengal. Bengal can do it. Bengal can win. You’ll win it tomorrow. You’ll conquer the world. Remember that day that I said this. I truly believe the entire world will come to your doorstep one day. They will come to welcome us," she declared.

Banerjee praised Mohun Bagan for their contributions to Indian football. She urged the club to continue their winning streak and become the best in the world. Banerjee believes that Bengalis have what it takes to achieve global success and wants to show the world what they are capable of.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC earlier won the Indian Super League (ISL) championship after defeating Bengaluru FC in the final on penalties. Mamata Banerjee expressed her joy at the Kolkata-based club's victory by announcing a ₹50 lakh financial incentive for the champions.

Banerjee praised the players of Mohun Bagan for their achievements, stating that they have "brightened the face of Bengal" and are the "pillars of Bengal". Her speech highlights the important role that sports can play in uniting communities and instilling a sense of pride in one's heritage.

Banerjee's vision for Mohun Bagan extends beyond the football pitch, with hopes of achieving global victory and bringing the World Cup to India. She stated that "We have to achieve global victory. I want to bring the World Cup. I want to bring the World Cup through you." Banerjee's dream for Mohun Bagan and Indian football is one shared by many, with fans hoping that her vision will come to fruition in their lifetime.

Can Mohun Bagan technically win the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is played among national teams, not clubs. So, it is technically impossible for a club to win that trophy. However, there is the FIFA Club World Cup, which usually takes place in December and features matches between the seven teams over a two-week period.

Several Asian teams have participated in the FIFA Club World Cup over the years. The most successful Asian team in the tournament is Japan's Kashima Antlers, who finished as runners-up in 2016 after losing to Real Madrid in the final. Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup 2022.

Other Asian teams that have participated in the tournament include Urawa Red Diamonds and Gamba Osaka from Japan, Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, Pohang Steelers from South Korea, and Western Sydney Wanderers from Australia. The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup featured two Asian teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd from Qatar, with Al-Sadd being knocked out in the quarter-finals and Al-Hilal finishing fourth overall.

Can Mohun Bagan play against Brazil, Poland or Italy?

In competitive matches, national football teams rarely face off against club teams. There are a few exceptions to this rule, though. For instance, as a strategy to get ready for the forthcoming club season, certain club clubs may plan friendlies against national teams during the preseason.

Also, some national teams may take on club teams as part of a promotional tour or to generate money for a good cause. These games, however, are typically not regarded as official fixtures and have no bearing on the performance or standing of the national team.