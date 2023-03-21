Mamata Banerjee wants Mohun Bagan to win World Cup; is it possible?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set her sights on making Mohun Bagan the best football club in the world. Speaking at the Mohun Bagan tent on March 20, Banerjee said, "Mohun Bagan has to be the best in the world. I want to bring the World Cup through you." She expressed her confidence in the club's ability to achieve this goal and challenged them to play against top footballing nations such as Brazil, Poland and Italy.

