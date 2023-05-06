West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a stern warning to Visva Bharati University which issued an eviction notice to Amartya Sen in connection with the ongoing property row between the Nobel laureate and the university.

“If you touch Amartya Sen's house, you don't know what I can do," she warned the university management while speaking to media persons in Bolpur, West Bengal.

CM's warning has come a day after the Calcutta High Court stayed the university's eviction notice till a lower court passes an order on the matter. A lower court will hear the matter on May 10.

The university has accused Amartya Sen of encroaching upon the land which was entitled to the university. It also issued an eviction order to Sen. In its notice, it accused him of possessing 1.38 acres of land on the Santiniketan campus, which is more than his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres.

Earlier, Amartya Sen was asked to leave the 13 decimals of land at his Santiniketan residence by May 6. However, Mamata Banerjee's clear warning in the matter is an indication that any action in the case by the university can have repercussions.

Mamata Banerjee has been openly supporting Amartya Sen over the land dispute with the Visva Bharti University. Now, she has given a clear warning that she will not tolerate Visva Bharati University's move in any way.

The West Bengal CM has even asked TMC party leaders and workers to start campaigning against Visva Bharati's eviction notice.

Party workers have been asked to conduct the protest legally, and stand with Amartya Sen. This is not the first time, when Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Visva Bharati University over the disputed land case. Earlier she said that she would sit inside Amartya Sen's house if Visva Bharati University would dare to bulldoze his house.