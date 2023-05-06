'You don't know what I can do,' Mamata Banerjee warns Visva Bharati varsity on its eviction order to Amartya Sen2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 08:19 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given clear warning to Visva Bharati University to not take any action against Amartya Sen on the property dispute case
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a stern warning to Visva Bharati University which issued an eviction notice to Amartya Sen in connection with the ongoing property row between the Nobel laureate and the university.
