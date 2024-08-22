Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid Kolkata case, seeks stringent anti-rape law: 'Horrifying to see...'
BREAKING NEWS

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid Kolkata case, seeks stringent anti-rape law: 'Horrifying to see...'

Livemint

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid Kolkata rape-murder case, demands 'exemplary punishment', 'quick justice'

Mamata Banerjee (R), Chief Minister of India's West Bengal state, takes part in a protest rally to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in her state's capital, Kolkata, on August 16, 2024.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid Kolkata rape-murder case, demands 'exemplary punishment', 'quick justice'

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.