Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi regarding severe floods in West Bengal caused by water releases from Maithon and Panchet dams. She declared the state would cut ties with the Damodar Valley Corporation if necessary — citing the immense damage to around five million people.

Mamata Banerjee penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after water from the Maithon and Panchet dams triggered floods in West Bengal. The Chief Minister insisted that the state would would sever all ties with Damodar Valley Corporation for “unilaterally releasing water" and triggering the catastrophe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The state is now facing the biggest flood in Lower Damodar and adjoining areas since 2009. More than 1000 square kilometers of area stands affected and nearly five million people of the state have been drawn into the vortex of miseries for loss of crops, damages to public infrastructure and private assets, including houses, cattle…" she noted.

Banerjee said nearly 5 lakh cusecs of water had been released from the combined system of Maithon and Panchet dams in recent days. She attributed the situation to an "unplanned and uncoordinated release of water by the Damodar Valley Corporation system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is a man-made flood, and it's unfortunate," she added.

Two people were reported dead earlier this week as flood-waters swept through several districts of southern West Bengal. One individual died due to wall collapse following rain in Purba Bardhaman district while another died of electrocution in Hooghly district since Monday.

The Union power ministry however said in a recent statement that all authorities concerned were informed regarding the scheduled release of water from the dams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari insisted that the Chief Minister was ‘undermining the federal spirit of the country’ with her missive. Cutting ties with the DVC, he contended, would lead to eight districts of West Bengal losing power.

"Is she making such comments fully aware of their implications, or merely for public consumption, given the rising protests against the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar hospital? The situation is revealing the misdeeds of her party, the TMC, and her government’s health department," Adhikari told a press conference.