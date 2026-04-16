Mamata Banerjee's big claim ahead of Bengal polls: 'UP, Rajasthan people staying at hotels with money to.…'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the alleged linking of bills related to amending the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission was a "conspiracy" to delete names from electoral rolls, and implement NRC.

Addressing a poll rally at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, Banerjee said attempts are being made to divide India by connecting the women's reservation and delimitation bills.

"Attempts are being made to divide India by linking women's reservation and delimitation bills. Connecting these bills is a conspiracy to delete voters' names and implement NRC," Banerjee said.

Addressing another rally in Alipurduar, Banerjee alleged, “People from UP, Rajasthan and Assam are staying at hotels and guest houses with a large amount of money to influence voters in Bengal.”

Also Read | Mamata alleges BJP struck ₹1,000-crore deal to unseat TMC in Bengal

Three bills in Lok Sabha introduced Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah moved to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission amid protests by the opposition, which termed the proposed legislations as anti-constitutional.

'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026' were introduced in the House.

"The women's reservation bill was passed long ago, and why was there a delay in its implementation?" Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo asserted that 37 per cent of its elected MPs in the Lok Sabha are women.

Also Read | Govt tables Women's Reservation bills to reshape Lok Sabha

Referring to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allegedly distributing "cards" during her visit to poll-bound Bengal on Wednesday, Banerjee dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove her from the post for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).