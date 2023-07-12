Mamata Banerjee's democratic credentials are on test, says BJP as 18 die in West Bengal panchayat polls2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST
The violence that rocked the panchayat polls on Saturday, had claimed at least 15 lives while three more were murdered on counting day on Wednesday.
Days after the Panchayat polls violence in West Bengal, BJP's fact-finding team chief Ravi Shankar Prasad on 12 July hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioning the law and order issues in the state during polls.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×