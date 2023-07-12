Addressing a press conference, Prasad alleged that Mamata Banerjee has shamed the democracy in Bengal. He said, "BJP had a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh, but there were hardly any instances of violence across the state. Then why is this the case in West Bengal? Even yesterday, someone was killed during the counting of votes. The elected candidates were asked to join TMC or else they will not be given the certificate. Mamata Ji, you have shamed the democracy in Bengal. Mamata ji I want to ask you, why are you not in a position to face the media and share your happiness on this victory?"