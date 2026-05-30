Abhishek Banerjee beaten up, TMC MP says ‘my head would have been split in two’; blames BJP for attack — Video

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was manhandled by locals during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal on Saturday, May 30. Videos shared on social media showed unidentified people gheraoing and beating Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of TMC supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following the attack, a visibly shaken Abhishek Banerjee blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident. “It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

‘They hit my eye with brick, threw egg’ TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said he was attacked by a mob while he was meeting the family of a TMC worker killed in post-poll violence.

He said, “They threw a brick, threw an egg, and pelted stones. Please tell me what this is.”

“And all the people standing nearby, the people of the area... they are still meeting us and still greeting us with love and respect... go and ask those who are doing hooliganism here. We have all the video evidence,” Banerjee said.

He further alleged, “There's a community hall nearby. From 11 am onwards, goons were kept in that community hall to pelt stones. Look at what's happened to my glasses...”

“They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. He's punched me in the back, chest, arm, and leg... I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two...," Banerjee said.

Showing resilience, Banerjee added, “You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and strong, the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down.”

'They wanted to kill me' Furious over the incident, Abhishek Banerjee also alleged, “...They wanted to kill me... The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this... I will definitely move to court...”

He said, “”..If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this entire incident to continue, and there's no effort from the state government to stop it."

“This clearly shows that the way one death happened here, similarly, more 2-4 deaths should happen; only then will they get some peace. Let them do whatever they want. We have everything recorded,” Banerjee told reporters.

'Will move SC' Banerjee added that he will approach the Supreme Court over the incident.

He said, "I will move the Supreme Court and submit a privilege motion notice in Parliament. I will not leave the parents until the police arrive; otherwise, people may kill them."

Mamata Banerjee says 'RULERS BECAME...' Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP after her nephew and close aide Abhishek Banerjee was attacked by a crowd on Saturday.

Reposting a post by the tMC on X, Mamata Banerjee said, "RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP."

The TMC, meanwhile, posted on X, "Staying true to his word, Shri @abhishekaitc REFUSED TO ABANDON the grieving family of Sanju Karmakar."

"Even after a vicious attack by @BJP4Bengal-backed miscreants, our National General Secretary chose not to turn back. Instead, he stood beside a family devastated by an unimaginable loss allegedly inflicted by BJP-backed hooligans," the party wrote on social media.

It added, "That is the difference between politics driven by compassion and politics driven by hatred. @SuvenduWB, today’s events have once again exposed the kind of politics you preside over - one rooted in intimidation, violence and vendetta."

Allies Congress, SP reacts

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the mob attack on Banerjee, saying, “Strongly condemn the shocking attack on MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur, as he went to meet the families affected by post-poll violence in the state.”

“The deliberate lack of adequate police protection for a prominent Opposition leader speaks volumes about the BJP’s politics of vendetta and persecution The Government of West Bengal and the Union Government must ensure security for all Opposition leaders and take immediate steps to prevent such attacks. Political differences can never justify any kind of violence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP for “hate-filled, negative, violent politics.”

“By orchestrating a murderous attack on Shri Abhishek Banerjee ji, a key leader of the Trinamool Congress in Bengal, the anarchic BJP government in Bengal has proven that the BJP is capable of nothing but hate-filled, negative, violent politics. Even in such a sensitive environment, the absence of police arrangements points to a major conspiracy. Utterly condemnable!,” Yadav said.