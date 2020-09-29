Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mamata's Kitchen offers meals at 5: Things to know about ‘Didir Rannaghar’ in West Bengal
The meals at 'Didir Rannaghar' will change every day but will mostly include vegetarian dishes - Representative image

Mamata's Kitchen offers meals at 5: Things to know about ‘Didir Rannaghar’ in West Bengal

2 min read . 05:57 PM IST Written By Meghna Sen

  • This community has been initiated with an aim to back all migrants in the state who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-induced lockdown
  • It will remain open everyday between 11 am and 3 pm during the Durga Puja period

KOLKATA : Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations this year, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has started ‘Didir Rannaghar’ [Mamata's Kitchen] to provide meals to the migrant workers for as little as 5 in the state.

This community -- Didir Rannaghar -- has been initiated with an aim to back all migrants in West Bengal who have lost their jobs and suffered a massive financial setback due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown since March.

Mamata's Kitchen will remain open everyday between 11 am and 3 pm. While the initiative has already started functioning in Howrah, Kolkata’s Belgachhia and Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, the TMC plans to provide meals to migrant workers across the state during the puja period.

Take a look at the menu

The meals at 'Didir Rannaghar' will change every day but will mostly include vegetarian dishes:

  • Rice
  • Dal (pulses)
  • Mix vegetable
  • Shukto (vegetable stew)
  • Soyabean
  • Khichdi (cooked rice and lentils)
  • Papad

Speaking to the News18, Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy said, “Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we have decided to stand beside the people, primarily those belonging to the underprivileged sections/unorganised sectors as they have suffered a lot due to the pandemic situation. We are hopeful that ‘Didir Rannaghar’ will benefit them immensely."

“Apart from cooked food, we are planning to donate clothes to the poor so they can wear new clothes during the festive seasons. ‘Didir Rannaghar’ is a pledge undertaken by the TMC to support those who are battling to feed their family members due to job loss."

In the kitchen initiative by CM Mamata Banerjee, special attention will be paid to maintain hygiene, keeping social distancing norms in place.

The West Bengal government has also issued fresh guidelines recently, focussing on ensuring social distancing among devotees during all festivities, starting from inauguration to immersion.

Meanwhile, Bengal recorded 3,155 fresh coronavirus cases on 28 September, taking its tally past 2,50,500. The state also reported 56 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 4,837.

