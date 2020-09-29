Rice

Dal (pulses)

Mix vegetable

Shukto (vegetable stew)

Soyabean

Khichdi (cooked rice and lentils)

Papad

Speaking to the News18, Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy said, “Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we have decided to stand beside the people, primarily those belonging to the underprivileged sections/unorganised sectors as they have suffered a lot due to the pandemic situation. We are hopeful that ‘Didir Rannaghar’ will benefit them immensely."