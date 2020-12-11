Mamata says her govt is committed to human rights and democracy

Amidst widespread accusation of poor law and order situation in the state, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said her government is committed to upholding human rights.

Vouching for democracy and human rights, Banerjee tweeted on Thursday, Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people.

She added, our government is committed to upholding human rights.

Today is #HumanRightsDay. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to upholding #humanrights 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 10, 2020

Speaking on the occasion of human rights day, the TMC supremo said, it was after repeated protests and movements by me that the West Bengal #HumanRights Commission was set up in 1995.

The GoWB has set up 19 human rights courts in the last nine and half years. It was after repeated protests and movements by me that the West Bengal #HumanRights Commission was set up in 1995. My best wishes to all 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 10, 2020

On Thursday, stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles as the convoys of BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal.

An angry Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". The BJP chief also said that the party is going to win next year's Assembly elections in the state.

Condemning the attack, Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, West Bengal slipped into the darkness under the rule of TMC government.

तृणमूल शासन में बंगाल अत्याचार, अराजकता और अंधकार के युग में जा चुका है।



टीएमसी के राज में पश्चिम बंगाल के अंदर जिस तरह से राजनीतिक हिंसा को संस्थागत कर चरम सीमा पर पहुँचाया गया है, वो लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में विश्वास रखने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए दु:खद भी है और चिंताजनक भी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the incident reflected the poor condition of law and order in the state.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the convoy of BJP President J P Nadda in West Bengal today. This shows the desperation of the government and reflects the terrible condition of law and order in the state. When the BJP national president is treated this way, one can imagine how safe the common man must be," Adityanath told ANI in Gorakhpur.

"The state government is condoning these elements that are taking the law into their own hands. We will not accept such cowardly acts by Trinamool Congress goons who have targeted JP Nadda," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Nadda said while addressing the party workers at South 24 Paraganas, "I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom."

He further said, "What I witnessed today is shocking and unprecedented. West Bengal has become a state characterised by utter lawlessness and intolerance. The administration has completely failed and goonda raj prevails."

In a scathing reply, Banerjee said that the attack was staged. "Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF....then why are you so scared," Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata.

"They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki," the West Bengal CM said.

Stepping up the attack on BJP, Banerjee said, "You have security personnel with you. How can someone attack you? Instead of depending on the state, you depend on central force. The attack might have been planned, I have asked Police to investigate but I won't put up with lies all the time."

The Centre has sought a report from the Bengal government on alleged "serious security lapses" during the visit of BJP president J P Nadda to the state, officials said.

Nadda was in West Bengal for two days to strengthen BJP's position in the state. During which he opened party's election office and also participated in various other events.

