Mamata says TMC will support Bharat Bandh, remembers Singur days

Pledging her support to the agitating farmers , West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "Our government doesn't support bandh but TMC will support the farmers' movement."

Farmer Unions on Tuesday called for a nationwide strike demanding the withdrawal of three new farm laws which were recently passed by the Parliament.

Banerjee who is known for her resistance movement in Singur has always been vocal about the rights of the farmer. Last week, marking the 14 years of 26-day hunger strike, she took to twitter to say, 14 years ago on 4 Dec 2006, I began my 26 day hunger strike in Kolkata demanding that agricultural land cannot be forcefully acquired. I express my solidarity with all farmers who are protesting against draconian farm bills passed without consultation by Centre.

14 years ago on 4 Dec 2006, I began my 26 day hunger strike in Kolkata demanding that agricultural land cannot be forcefully acquired. I express my solidarity with all farmers who are protesting against draconian farm bills passed without consultation by Centre#StandWithFarmers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 4, 2020

Echoing similar views on Monday, TMC supremo while campaigning in Midnapore on Monday said, "The BJP government (at the Centre) should immediately withdraw the farm bills or step down. It should not continue to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers."

Enacted in September, the three farm laws are anticipated to bring "reforms" in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

Banerjee on Friday spoke to various Farmer Union leaders in Singhu border, confirmed TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws for the last 12 days.

