Mamata speaks to farmers protesting at Singhu border, assures of her support

Five Trinamool MPs met the farmers at the Singhu Border on Wednesday to show solidarity with them on Kisan Diwas."On Mamata Banerjee's direction, a five-member delegation comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, is meeting and interacting with farmers from who are on a relay hunger strike on the highway at the Singhu Border to show solidarity.