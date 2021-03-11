Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.

The CM was brought to the hospital for treatment after she alleged that she was attacked by "four-five men" who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Doctors conducted an x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there. They are closely monitoring Banerjee for the next 48 hours as she continues to complain of chest pain and breathlessness.

The Trinamool Congress also chief has a slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, the senior doctor said.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told news agency PTI.

The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor.

How did the CM get injured?

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was praying from there on seeing a temple. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four-five men while she was trying to get into the car.

"Some people deliberately did it. Of course, it is a conspiracy. There were no local policemen around me, neither the district police superintendent was present at the spot," she alleged.

The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection.

She was in Nandigram over the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections. Earlier in the day, she filed her nominations for the ensuing assembly elections in Haldia.

Banerjee is pitted against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP a few months back.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via