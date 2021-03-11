The CM was brought to the hospital for treatment after she alleged that she was attacked by 'four-five men' who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg
Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.
The CM was brought to the hospital for treatment after she alleged that she was attacked by "four-five men" who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.
Doctors conducted an x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there. They are closely monitoring Banerjee for the next 48 hours as she continues to complain of chest pain and breathlessness.
The Trinamool Congress also chief has a slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, the senior doctor said.
"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told news agency PTI.
The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.
The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor.