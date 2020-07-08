Mamata tells Centre to restore secularism, federalism lessons in school syllabus

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday expressed shock over deletion of some key chapters on secularism, democracy and diversity, food security and federalism from the CBSE school books for the current academic year. She urged the centre to undo these changes.

“Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during covid crisis. We strongly object to this…" Banerjee tweeted Wednesday.

She appealed to the human resource development (HRD) ministry to “ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost".

Following directions from the HRD ministry, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had curtailed the school syllabus of classes 9-12 by 30% to help schools and students deal with covid-19 disruptions.

In the revised syllabus for example, the class 11 political science curriculum does not have a chapter on federalism in the current academic year. Similarly, sections on citizenship, secularism and nationalism have also been removed for this year. The revised social science syllabus of class 10 has also removed chapters like ‘Democracy and Diversity’, ‘Gender, Religion and Caste’, ‘Popular Struggles and Movements’, and ‘Challenges to Democracy’.

Chapters or sections like regional aspirations, the changing nature of India's economic development, five-year plan and Planning Commission have been dropped. Besides, lessons on Goods and Services Tax and demonetization too will not be taught in the 2020-21 academic session.

“The heads of schools and teachers have been advised by the Board to ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and year-end Board Examination," the HRD ministry said in a statement Tuesday evening.

