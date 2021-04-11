Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mamata's advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF: Shah

Mamata's advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF: Shah

Premium
Union home minister Amit Shah
2 min read . 04:05 PM IST PTI

  • Shah alleged that Banerjee did appeasement politics by paying tributes to the people killed in the CISF firing
  • Shah appealed to all the political parties to abide by the Election Commission rules in the next four phases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her advice to gherao central forces had instigated people to attack CISF in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi that led to four deaths in firing by security personnel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her advice to gherao central forces had instigated people to attack CISF in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi that led to four deaths in firing by security personnel.

He also accused the TMC supremo of doing appeasement politics even in case of deaths.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He also accused the TMC supremo of doing appeasement politics even in case of deaths.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Mamata Banerjee had advised people to gherao central forces. Is that not responsible for the deaths in Sitalkuchi? Her advice had instigated the people to attack the CISF," Shah told reporters after a roadshow in Santipur in Nadia district.

Apart from the four deaths in what the CISF described as a "self-defence action", a BJP worker was also shot dead by unidentified persons in the same Sitalkuchi assembly constituency during the fourth phase of voting on Saturday.

Shah alleged that Banerjee did appeasement politics by paying tributes to the people killed in the CISF firing but did not condole the death of the BJP worker, identified as Anand Barman, as he was from the Rajbongshi community who are not her vote bank.

"Attempts are being made to politicise the Sitalkuchi killings. Mamata Banerjee had paid tributes to four persons who were killed in the CISF firing but did not condole the death of Anand Barman as he is a Rajbongshi and is not fit for her vote bank. It is very unfortunate to see appeasement politics even in case of deaths," he said.

Noting that polling in the first three phases was by and large peaceful, Shah appealed to all the political parties to abide by the Election Commission rules in the next four phases.

Banerjee, while addressing a rally at Baneswar in Cooch Behar district on April 7, had alleged that CRPF personnel were harassing and killing people at Shah's behest.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Meghan Markle will not join Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Premium

Karnataka announces new timings for govt offices in certain districts due to heat

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Premium

Are tech schools in India preparing students for the AI/ML age?

3 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh logs 15,353 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

She had advised people to "form groups to gherao central forces and keep them busy by talking to them", while others will quickly go to polling stations and cast their votes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.