Mamata's big budget promises to Bengal as elections near: Monthly allowance for unemployed, Lakshmi Bhandar hike, more

As the West Bengal Assembly election 2026 draws closer, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rolled out some big-ticket promises in the ₹4.06 lakh crore interim state budget aimed at shoring up welfare support for gig workers, women and unemployed youths.
From hiking the allowance under the Lakshmi Bhandar to including gig workers in the social security schemes, the West Bengal chief minister has rolled out a set of budget proposals aimed at expanding welfare coverage.
After the budget presentation, Mamata Banerjee said, “We are number one in many schemes like 100 Days Rojgar Yojana, Awas Yojana. But the central government stopped funding for these schemes.”
“We present this budget for people, not focusing on the election. We kept our word. So, we announced a ₹500 increment in Lakshmir Bhandar from this February. For gig workers, we will form a portal where they can apply to get benefits,” she said.
Terming the budget as “pro-people” and showing fiscal discipline, the Bengal chief minister said it was “unlike the directionless and rudderless” Union Budget.
“Despite the state being financially deprived by the Centre, we have brought in a pro-people budget,” she said, underscoring that allocations have been made with a focus on women, youth, workers and vulnerable sections.
