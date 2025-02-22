A massive fire broke-out at the rooftop facility of a restaurant near the airport in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at rooftop facility of the 10-storey Hotel Fairmont in the Vile Parle (East) near near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The video of large black smoke clouds coming from a fire has gone viral.

Around 70 to 80 people were rescued through the staircase after the firefighting operation began, reported PTI quoting officials.

The fire was doused after about one and a half hours. No injuries were reported in the incident.

However, the exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Officials said that the fire was confined to the air-conditioning (AC) unit and exhaust ducting in an area of 1,000-1,500 square feet on the terrace.

"The fire was doused at 2:10pm. People stranded on the upper floors of the ground-plus-five storey building were rescued by fire brigade personnel and brought down through the staircase. No one was hurt in the incident," the official said.

In another incident on Saturday, a fire broke out in a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines in south Mumbai. The fire was doused two hours later.

No injuries were reported as those stranded on the upper floors were evacuated safely, a civic official said.

The fire at Marine Chambers near the Gol Masjid was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wood furniture, false ceilings, gas supply tube and regulator as well as household items like mattresses of a 2000 square feet flat on the fifth floor.

Last week, two people were killed in a fire at high-rise building in Mumbai's Vadgadi area.

On February 8, a minor fire broke out in a storeroom at Western Railway’s Bandra Terminus coaching depot and was put out quickly.