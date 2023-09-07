comScore
Mammootty's 72nd birthday: Malayalam megastar celebrates the day with fans; Social media flooded with wishes

 2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 01:15 PM IST Livemint

Malayalam mega star Mammootty celebrates his 72nd birthday with fans gathering outside his house and social media wishes.

Superstar Mammotty came out to wave at his fans who were celebrating his birthday outside his house in Kochi on Thursday. He was also accompanied by his son Dalquer SalmanPremium
Superstar Mammotty came out to wave at his fans who were celebrating his birthday outside his house in Kochi on Thursday. He was also accompanied by his son Dalquer Salman

As the Malayalam mega star Mammootty celebrates his 72 birthday on Tuesday, social media has gone crazy to wish the superstar on his birthday. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Mamootty, fondly called as 'Mammukka'.

Not just social media, Mamootty's fans celebrated the day by gathering in front of his bunglaw in Kochi at September 7 midnight. The Malayalam superstar stepped out of his house and waved at his fans from balcony. At that time, he was also accompanied by his son and actor Dulquer Salman.

The video of the short interaction with fans at night has gone viral on the social media. The Malayalam superstar, who continues to shine among younger generation of superhit actors, also received birthday greetings from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mammootty's birthday wishes

“Birthday wishes dear @mammukka," tweeted Kerala CM on Thursday.

The legendary superstar was also greeted by the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan on his birthday on social meida site X and said that the actor was par excellence and a very fine human being.

"He is an actor par excellence, a very fine human being and the pride of Indian cinema. Birthday greetings to@mammukka #HBDMammootty," Satheesan said.

Other than political leaders, several actors and superstars extended their wishes to the legendary actor on his birthday. Actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Unni Mukundan and Sunny Wayne also wished Mammootty on social media.

The Malayalam superstar doesn't need introduction as he has worked in more than 400 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. However, the actor's popularity can't be matched by anyone in Malayalam cinema. Till now, he has won three national awards, eight state and 13 film fare awards, Padma Shri and two honorary doctorate degrees, all of which prove his acting prowess and are also the reason for the massive fan following he has despite a lot of new faces in the industry.

His popular movies include "New Delhi", "Thaniyavarthanam", "Oru Vadakkan Veera Gatha", "Oru CBI Diary Kurippu", "Kutty Sranku", "Paleri Manikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam" and many more.

Other than giving commercially successfull movies, he has also worked with critically acclaimed directors like Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K G George and T V Chandran and hit-makers like I V Sasi, Joshi, Ranjith, Anward Rasheed, etc.

He entered into the Indian cinema industry with the 1971 movie, ‘Anubhavangal Paalichakal.’ List of his recentlt released movies include 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'. He worn the best actor at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards for this movie.

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 01:27 PM IST
