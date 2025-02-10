Mamta Kulkarni, the former Bollywood actress, recently resigned from her position as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara.
In a video statement, Kulkarni announced her resignation, stating “I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, am stepping down from this position.”
Kinnar Akhara's Kaushalya Nand Giri also confirmed Mamta Kulkarni's resignation.
“My Guru, Shri Chaitanya Gagangiri Maharaj, was a Siddha Mahapurush. I have done 25 years of penance with him. I don't need to go to Kailash, Manasarovar, or the Himalayas because all the worlds are already in front of me,” Mamta Kulkarni said in her video statement.
Mamta Kulkarni's resignation comes after the conflict between Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and the founder of Kinnar Akhara Rishi Ajay Das over giving the post of Mahamandaleshwar to the former Bollywood actress.
Mamta Kulkarni also added that questions had been raised about her spiritual credentials, given her past in the film industry. The Kinnar Akhara also expelled Kulkarni and her mentor, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, due to ongoing tensions within the organisation.
“The honour I received was for my 25 years of spiritual practice, but some people have issues with my role as Mahamandaleshwar,” Mamta Kulkarni said in the video statement.
In the video announcing her resignation, Mamta Kulkarni also stated that she had been a ‘sadhvi’ since her childhood, and would “continue to be so”.
Kulkarni assumed the identity of Mahamandleshwar on January 24,2025 during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Ever since Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as the Mahamandleshwar, several saints have opposed the decision, emphasising that achieving such a revered position demands years of spiritual discipline and dedication.
In December 2024, Baba Ramdev openly criticised Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandleshwar, stating that sainthood cannot be attained “in a single day.”
“The great Kumbh festival of Sanatana, where our roots are connected, is a grand celebration. This is a sacred festival. Some people associate vulgarity, intoxication, and inappropriate behavior with the Kumbh — this is not the true essence of the Maha Kumbh,” Baba Ramdev was quoted as saying by newswire PTI.
