Mamta Kulkarni to become Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar akhada, takes holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025

Former actor Mamta Kulkarni is slated to take over as the Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara at the ongoing Mahakumbh festival. She had returned to India earlier this month after nearly 25 years and headed to Prayagraj for the celebrations. Visuals shared online showed the actor taking a dip at the Sangram and performing pind daan — ahead of her formal induction into the Kinnar Akhara.

“Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art,” said Laxmi Narayan — the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada.

Advertisement

“This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my Guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything,” Kulkarni said after performing 'Pind Daan' at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj.

Advertisement

A video shared by the former actor on Instagram also outlined her plans to visit Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before heading to Ayodhya. Footage of Kulkarni dressed in saffron attire at the Mahakumbh mela have also surfaced on various social media platforms.

Mamta Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Baazi'. The actress has worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during her career. She eventually stepped away from the film industry in the early 2000s — opting to move abroad and lead a life away from the limelight.

Advertisement